Pongau man (22) lands on guardrail while driving drunk

During the clean-up operation, the police became aware of a 39-year-old Romanian's vehicle parked in the middle of the road nearby. In the course of the investigation, the police discovered that although the Romanian was not involved in the traffic accident, he was also clearly under the influence of alcohol in his car. A breathalyzer test on the Romanian revealed a level of 2.08 per mille. The police also confiscated his driver's license and forbade him to continue driving.