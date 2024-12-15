Two drunk drivers
Pongau man (22) lands on guardrail while driving drunk
The local man drove off the road in St. Johann im Pongau during a turning maneuver on Sunday night. The police were called out and found that the young man had been drinking alcohol. By chance, the officers caught a Romanian who had parked conspicuously at the scene of the accident.
When questioned about the circumstances of the accident, the 22-year-old local stated that he had left the road on the Pinzgau main road (B311) during a turning maneuver. Due to the force of the impact, the Pongau man's vehicle was catapulted over the guard rail and had to be recovered by the volunteer fire department. The alcohol test with the 22-year-old probationary driver's license holder yielded a result of 1.46 per mille. The police took away the Pongau man's driver's license for the time being.
During the clean-up operation, the police became aware of a 39-year-old Romanian's vehicle parked in the middle of the road nearby. In the course of the investigation, the police discovered that although the Romanian was not involved in the traffic accident, he was also clearly under the influence of alcohol in his car. A breathalyzer test on the Romanian revealed a level of 2.08 per mille. The police also confiscated his driver's license and forbade him to continue driving.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.