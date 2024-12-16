Services in Tyrol
Psychosocial crisis service: 300 calls per month
There are particular challenges around Christmas due to mental health crises. In Tyrol, there is a specially established crisis service for such situations. Social welfare officer Eva Pawlata emphasizes: "Support is essential right now."
The psychosocial crisis service was established during the coronavirus era. The state, social insurance providers and the federal government are funding the service, which offers immediate help to those affected and their relatives in the event of a mental health crisis.
The crisis workers now receive 300 calls per month. Since November 2023, there have been a total of 3,600 telephone calls. In addition, 320 conversations have taken place in direct contact and the helpers have gone out 50 times to provide first aid in a mental health emergency.
The feeling of isolation or sadness can be overwhelming when the world around you is celebrating. Losses often weigh heavily and conflicts within the family come to the fore.
Employees under great strain around Christmas
Around Christmas, employees are particularly challenged, says Social Welfare Minister Eva Pawlata (SPÖ), referring to the stress, conflicts and heightened negative feelings that are painfully noticeable: "The feeling of isolation or sadness can be overwhelming when the world around you is celebrating. Losses often weigh heavily and conflicts within the family become more apparent. Psychosocial support services are particularly important during this time."
Support from the state of Tyrol
Pawlata and Provincial Health Councillor Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP) call on those affected to take up the offer. Suchthilfe Tirol runs the crisis service together with the Psychosozialer Pflegedienst Tirol association. The province of Tyrol contributes 486,000 euros annually to the service.
Psychosocial crisis service hotline 0800/400 120 (daily 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
