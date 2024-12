Lots of energy for the charity legends tournament

The indoor football tournament organized by the Lions Club Graz naturally focuses on a good cause. Energie Steiermark is once again supporting the charity tournament this year: "As one of the largest companies in Styria, Energie Steiermark feels obliged to assume social responsibility in society. It is therefore a pleasure for us to once again make a contribution to help needy families, sick children and people with disabilities in Styria," say the board members Christian Purrer and Martin Graf.