“These are the teams you want to beat”

Friendship takes a break

The summit with his old KAC friends is of course something very special: "I was there for eight years, that's half an eternity in ice hockey. I made a lot of friends in Klagenfurt, we got married there in the summer and a lot of KAC players were there. Captain Thomas Hundertpfund was my best man, he's my best friend. But we are both very competitive, neither of us is prepared to give anything to the other." But the two have the same goals: "We both want to make the play-offs!" And the likelihood of another reunion is very likely: "Because the title always goes through Salzburg and the KAC."