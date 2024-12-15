"Krone" readers help
“I’m disgusted: we are a poor family”
When darkness descends on a family: the C. family is not only struggling with unemployment and depression, the electricity has also been cut off. You can help the family bring hope back into their lives.
"When I had my children, I slipped into depression - then they came to live with my mother," Mrs. W. tells the "Krone" about her eventful life: "After that, I quickly turned my life around, separated from my partner, and after two and a half months my children were back with me."
Family terror and job loss
Her mother always saw her depression as a means of exerting pressure: "If I don't do what she wants, she tries everything to take my children away from me. I fell into a mental hole because of all the family terror." Last year, the next stroke of fate hit her: "I lost my job because I was no longer able to work due to my depression." Ms. W. then sought professional help together with her partner, because her partner (49) is also often turned down for jobs because of her age or doesn't get a response at all.
We want to help!
Back payments for electricity cannot be settled
"The biggest problem is that we have electric heating, we received a back payment of over 1000 euros," says the mother of two in an interview with the Krone. The family is currently unable to meet the back payments: "It's all very difficult, there are also the payments for the children - they both have school trips. These are expenses that we don't have, but we want to make everything possible for our children."
Electricity was cut off and coin-operated meters installed
Last year, the family had to deal with an electricity back payment of 4,000 euros - as they were unable to pay this, their electricity was cut off and a coin-operated meter was installed. "It was hard for me to be here, to accept help. I'm kind of embarrassed because I say I'd like to finance my own life. But at the moment, that's just not possible," says the woman, who has been shaken by fate: "Everything was calculated at Volkshilfe - that's when everything came home to me for the first time - we are a poor family."
Help Mrs. W. to pay the electricity arrears and give her and her children a richly laid Christmas table.
