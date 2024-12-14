Turkey “convinced” Iran and Russia not to overthrow him

"Moscow and Tehran have realized this"

According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, it went something like this: "The most important thing was to talk to the Russians and Iranians" so that they would not interfere militarily. We met with them and they understood." If the two countries had come to Assad's aid, the Islamists' offensive might have lasted much longer and more lives would have been lost, Fidan told the TV station NTV on Friday. However, Moscow and Tehran had realized that it "no longer made sense" to support Assad.