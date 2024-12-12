“A strong thinker for social democracy”

And while Androsch later fell out of favor and turned to business, Ambrozy remained loyal to politics and was elected Leopold Wagner's successor in 1988. Despite the dispute between Androsch and the SPÖ, one thing was always certain for Ambrozy: "Androsch was a strong thinker and a very influential figure for social democracy." The former provincial governor also felt sorry for the later industrialist, because "at one stage he didn't have it easy. He suffered a lot under some comrades."