LIVE from 12 noon: ÖFB team find out their World Cup qualifying opponents

The ÖFB team is seeded in pot one in the draw. This means that team boss Ralf Rangnick's side will be spared duels with the biggest European giants such as Spain, France and Germany next year. The chance of making it to the 2026 finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada seems better than it has for a long time. The group winner will receive a World Cup ticket, with the runner-up going through to a play-off with two knockout rounds in March 2026. Austria have also almost secured their place in the Nations League. However, the clear goal is to secure their first World Cup participation since 1998 directly. After the draw, the Austrians are in any case the best-placed team in their group in the world rankings. However, they have had unpleasant encounters with some of their potential opponents in the recent past.