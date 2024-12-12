Senior crashes his car 60 meters down a slope – dead

Crashed into a tree during the crash

"The car then plunged around 50 to 60 meters down a steep embankment before crashing into the side of a tree and coming to a standstill," reported the police. The 83-year-old driver suffered extremely serious injuries. "Despite immediate resuscitation measures, the man died at the scene of the accident", the investigators continued.

Numerous emergency services at the scene

The Mieming fire department, an emergency doctor, two rescue teams including the incident commander, an emergency helicopter, a Red Cross crisis intervention team and a police patrol were deployed.