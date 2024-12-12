Vorteilswelt
Senior crashes his car 60 meters down a slope – dead

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 07:47

A terrible traffic accident on Wednesday evening in the Tyrolean Oberland: In Mieming (Imst district), an 83-year-old local man drove off the road in his car and plunged around 60 meters down a steep slope. All help came too late for the man. He died at the scene of the accident.

The terrible accident happened shortly before 6.30 pm in the village of Barwies in the municipality of Mieming. According to the police, the pensioner was driving on a local road when, for unknown reasons, his car suddenly went over the right-hand edge of the road.

Despite immediate resuscitation measures, the man died at the scene of the accident.

Crashed into a tree during the crash
"The car then plunged around 50 to 60 meters down a steep embankment before crashing into the side of a tree and coming to a standstill," reported the police. The 83-year-old driver suffered extremely serious injuries. "Despite immediate resuscitation measures, the man died at the scene of the accident", the investigators continued.

Numerous emergency services at the scene
The Mieming fire department, an emergency doctor, two rescue teams including the incident commander, an emergency helicopter, a Red Cross crisis intervention team and a police patrol were deployed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
