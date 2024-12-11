Record year for bankruptcies: Debts higher than ever!

In any case, the outlook is bleak. Götze predicts 6500 to 7000 insolvencies by 2025. According to Vybiral, it is important that a new government is formed quickly to provide impetus to boost the economy: "What we urgently need is optimism about the future. Companies have clearly told us what they expect from politicians. I don't think there will be any major tax cuts. But I do believe that a lot could be done in terms of regulation to make it easier for companies to concentrate on doing business."