Reaction: Mayor releases money for sport

"Every cost development that puts the city in a difficult situation also affects private households, NGOs and clubs," said a statement from the town hall. "In order to do justice to the different problem situations, the cuts proposed in the budget are not linear, but rather in line with the possibilities of being able to cope with tasks with reduced resources. As it has become apparent that despite smaller cuts than in most other areas, there is a greater need in the areas of sport and culture, Mayor Elke Kahr is reallocating 150,000 euros each for the independent scene and for popular sport in order to help safeguard these areas."