Legal dispute in the USA
Suspected bungling in the drama at the Tyrolean freefall tower
Record compensation for the death of a US teenager (14) - Tyrolean company defends itself after "Krone" report: The safety system was allegedly manipulated with regard to overweight!
The judge's ruling on the mega compensation award of 310 million US dollars for the family of a 14-year-old US teenager who was killed caused quite a stir. As reported, Tyler Sampson, who was 1.95 meters tall and weighed 145 kilograms, was thrown out of his seat during a thrill ride at an amusement park in Florida due to a safety bar on the world's highest free fall ride at 131 meters - and then hurtled at 120 km/h to his certain death.
Adhering to all applicable standards and regulations
The convicted East Tyrolean company "Funtime" has now commented on the drama for the first time in the "Krone" newspaper. The company deeply regrets the "tragic accident and the death of a 14-year-old American", but said it had "complied with all applicable standards and regulations" when handing over the installation - 21 of these freefall towers are in operation around the world, from Germany to the USA and Saudi Arabia. Local inspection authorities had accepted and approved the system as technically in order.
"Safety bar manipulated on two seats "
The local company is now making a serious allegation of bungling. Specifically, it concerns the maximum permitted weight on the attraction of 130 kilos. However, the teenager involved in the accident weighed 145 kilos. "Without our knowledge or consent, the operator has demonstrably manipulated the safety sensors and bar monitoring on two seats so that people with a much higher body volume can be transported!", Funtime attacks the ride for having circumvented the safety mechanism.
According to Austrian law, the US court ruling is also unjustified. "We see no responsibility in the occurrence of this accident."
