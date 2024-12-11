Carinthia has a backlog of daycare places

Less than a fifth of places built

Unfortunately, the supply in Carinthia is lagging behind - with 3.18 places per 1000 care allowance recipients, we are in second last place. "The State Court of Audit recommends that any future demand be evaluated in detail and then further capacities be created gradually and in a regionally balanced manner," emphasizes LRH Director Günter Bauer. Carinthia is supposed to have 947 daycare centers by 2030, but at 178, only 19 percent of this target has been reached. There are no places at all in the districts of Klagenfurt-Land, Villach and Hermagor.