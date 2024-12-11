Kitzbühel achieves double the turnover

The Kitzbühel tourism region is not only very well known, but also generates above-average turnover - this was a key message of the balance sheet presented by the tourism association on Monday evening at this year's plenary meeting. "We are delighted that, in addition to the 150 or so TVB members, many other interested parties were also present," said TVB Managing Director Viktoria Veider-Walser after the meeting, expressing her satisfaction.