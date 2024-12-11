Tourism takes stock
Kitzbühel achieves double the turnover
The Kitzbühel Tourism Association presented an impressive balance sheet at the general meeting. In comparison with other regions, top values were achieved in terms of turnover, as well as awareness.
The Kitzbühel tourism region is not only very well known, but also generates above-average turnover - this was a key message of the balance sheet presented by the tourism association on Monday evening at this year's plenary meeting. "We are delighted that, in addition to the 150 or so TVB members, many other interested parties were also present," said TVB Managing Director Viktoria Veider-Walser after the meeting, expressing her satisfaction.
Veider-Walser referred to strong increases in tourism turnover. 470 million euros are on the books this year. That is a whopping increase of around 30 percent compared to 2019, even though the number of overnight stays has recently fallen. "We have lost beds, especially in the three-star segment and in private room rentals," says the TVB Managing Director, citing one of the main reasons for the decline in overnight stays.
Guests stay for a short time but leave a lot of money behind
According to the balance sheet, Kitzbühel is the region that generates by far the highest revenue per night. The most recent figure was 150 euros, compared to the Tyrolean average of 77 euros. "Guests may stay shorter than the average, but they are prepared to pay more for quality," states Veider-Walser.
Our aim is not luxury, but quality in different categories.
TVB-Geschäftsführerin Viktoria Veider-Walser
Bild: Kitzbühel Tourismus
The length of stay is currently 3.9 days in winter (Tyrol average: 4.5) and 3.1 days in summer (Tyrol average: 3.6). Quality instead of quantity - this was once again confirmed as the motto at the meeting. Nevertheless, Kitzbühel does not want to be a luxury region for the rich only. Veider-Walser: "Our claim is not luxury, but quality in different categories."
Dispute over the old and new chamois
According to a recent study, Kitzbühel is the best-known region in Tyrol in Austria. The red chamois is a strong brand. But there has recently been a dispute about it. Critics who want to retain the Walde chamois in its original form also made themselves heard at the General Assembly. Signe Reisch, grande dame of the Kitzbühel hotel industry, recently even submitted a petition against the redesigned logo.
TVB Managing Director Veider-Walser, however, sees much more support for the new logo and emphasizes: "The chamois is and will remain an important part of Kitzbühel. With the relaunch, however, we are making the brand fit for the future and legally secure for all members to use."
