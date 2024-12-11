Winegrower fined for bird netting

The accused winegrower had already pleaded not guilty in the run-up to the trial. His closing statement was similar: "I used nets that are permitted to protect grapes from birds. I reject in the strongest possible terms the fact that the public prosecutor is now saying that it was only important to me to install the nets simply and cheaply, but that I didn't care about the lives of the birds." According to Möth, there is not a single protection measure that has not resulted in a single dead bird.