Your race, your victory
Take off in the Krone Ski Challenge!
Attention ski fans and gaming enthusiasts: The Krone Ski Challenge brings the real World Cup feeling directly to your smartphone! Race on the legendary Saalbach course, improve your technique and win fantastic prizes - completely free of charge. Download the "Ski Challenge" app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and get started!
The Ski Challenge has been thrilling millions of fans worldwide for years and has established itself as a real highlight for skiers and gamers. With over 1 million downloads and more than 40 million races completed in the last few seasons alone, the game is one of the most popular virtual ski racing experiences. Now it's getting even better: Ski Challenge 2.0 is the best version of the game to date - a real upgrade for all adrenaline junkies and winter sports fans.
Thanks to the new physics engine, every race is even more realistic and exciting. Whether you are a seasoned pro or a beginner, the new version offers the right challenge for everyone. In addition, cool rewards and more extensive gameplay ensure even more fun and motivation. Supported by the ski associations from Austria, Germany and Switzerland, Ski Challenge 2.0 is not just a game, but the ultimate ski racing experience. Get ready and strap on your skis!
How the "Krone" Ski Challenge works
The "Krone" Ski Challenge is divided into two phases. From December 10 to December 26 inclusive, the training phase takes place on the well-known downhill course in Saalbach. Here, ski enthusiasts and gamers can take their time to familiarize themselves with the course and perfect their technique. The best thing is that you already have the chance to win cool prizes during training, such as tickets for the Home of Snow including a visit to the World Championship races.
From January 7th it's time to get down to business! In the race you will compete against the best virtual skiers. The top 3 skiers will be chosen in exciting and nerve-wracking races. There will also be exciting and attractive prizes to be won during this competition phase.
Get the kick!
Now it's your turn: download the "Ski Challenge" app for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, strap on your skis and show what you've got. Whether training or racing - the ultimate skiing action awaits you here. Let's go!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
