Take off in the Krone Ski Challenge!

How the "Krone" Ski Challenge works

The "Krone" Ski Challenge is divided into two phases. From December 10 to December 26 inclusive, the training phase takes place on the well-known downhill course in Saalbach. Here, ski enthusiasts and gamers can take their time to familiarize themselves with the course and perfect their technique. The best thing is that you already have the chance to win cool prizes during training, such as tickets for the Home of Snow including a visit to the World Championship races.