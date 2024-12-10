Debt increases by almost 37 million euros

Cost-intensive projects are not budgeted, because as in other municipalities, the planned expenditure (128.9 million euros) in the Montfort town exceeds the income (116.5 million euros) many times over. Mayor Manfred Rädler and City Councillor for Finance Benedikt König will have to release reserves and take out loans in order to make up for the minus of 12.4 million euros in the operating budget. The debt level will rise from 76.9 million to 113.5 million euros, with per capita debt at 3091 euros at the end of 2025.