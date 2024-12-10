From the courtroom
3000 euros ripped off from a bona fide buyer
Romanian offered an awning for sale on the internet in order to obtain a customer's bank details via a fake website. On Monday, he had to answer to the Feldkirch Regional Court.
The 28-year-old Romanian is charged with fraudulent misuse of data processing. The victim, a woman from Lower Austria, had responded to a "Willhaben" advertisement by the man, who was allegedly offering an awning for sale. In good faith that everything was legal, the woman provided her bank details.
A big mistake, as it turned out: In the course of the purchase, the woman was directed to a fake site where she then entered her details. The accused then managed to transfer 3,000 euros to his savings bank account using her name and IBAN. The money was then transferred from the savings bank account to another account.
Not very credible explanations
During the trial at Feldkirch Regional Court, the Romanian pleaded not guilty: "I really have no idea who was behind it. I have nothing to do with it." However, the 28-year-old does not rule out the possibility that someone else could have spied on his account details and then transferred the money to him. "I thought that the money was from my sister for the engagement." When he suddenly received 3,000 euros in his account, he didn't think it was criminal activity.
However, the accused's attempts at an explanation are not entirely conclusive for Judge Alexander Wehinger. "Why should a stranger go to all this trouble if he himself doesn't benefit from it? That makes no sense!"
The verdict was a guilty verdict as charged and a partial fine of 1,200 euros. The Romanian must also repay the victim the fraudulent amount.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
