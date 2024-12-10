Rapid's European Cup hit
“If it had been abandoned, it would have escalated completely!”
Willi Kaipel, standing in for the suspended Otto Baric, remembers Rapids' European Cup battle against Celtic, which was on the verge of being abandoned.December 12 marks the 40th anniversary of the match.
The jacket and tie from back then hang in the Burgenland domicile in Riedlingsdorf. Willy Kaipel took them out of the box for the "Krone" event. The textiles commemorate one of the most legendary and glorious European Cup matches in Rapids' soccer history, which will be held for the 40th time on 12 December.
In which Kaipel, assistant to the unforgettable Otto Baric, took on the role of head coach because "Otto Maximale" was suspended. "A match of great emotions, emotionally unsurpassable", Kaipel still has goosebumps today. The atmosphere at Old Trafford was charged, especially as it was a replay of the scandalous match in Glasgow on November 7, 1984. Which ended in a 3-0 defeat. But due to an alleged bottle throw (a coin actually inflicted the laceration on Rudi Weinhofer), it was replayed at a "neutral" venue (Manchester).
Five weeks later: "When we arrived at the stadium by bus, Otto was taken away," recalls Kaipel. To prevent him from having any influence on site. "When we came out of the dressing room to warm up, there were 50,000 spectators in the stadium!"
Kaipel, who had the injured Hans Krankl sitting at his side, tried to reassure him: "You'll never experience a whistling concert like that again, it won't be any worse at the game!" Well, Herbert Feurer was maltreated with kicks by a hooligan in goal. "Funki wanted to play on, it would have escalated completely if the game had been stopped!" After the final whistle, Peter Pacult was attacked on his way out - he became a hero with the golden goal (18th) after Celtic had previously hit the bar. Afterwards, none other than the English icon "Sir Bobby" Charlton congratulated him in the VIP club.
1:3 in the final against Everton
The success story continued - Rapid made it to the final (1:3 against Everton).
CUP OF THE CUP WINNERS, December 12, 1984, round of 16, replay, Rapid with: Feurer; Lainer, Weber, Garger, Brauneder; Brucic, Kranjcar, Willfurth (89. Keller), Weinhofer; Gröss (85. Rotter), Pacult. - Old Trafford, 51,550 spectators, referee Agnolin (Ita). - Goal: Pacult (18.).
