"Krone" commentary
Trying something completely new
In politics, you need luck. In other words, that little bit of luck that comes your way and without which there is no success.
Perhaps the future government with the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos has caught a favorable window of opportunity and can hope for fortune.
Imagine that after Assad's fall, Syria becomes a country where people can live and refugees return home to help build the economy and democracy.
The migratory pressure on Europe could ease. This would not solve all the problems overnight, but the mood would improve over the next few months.
If Putin's war against Ukraine were to come to a halt next year and reconstruction could begin, this could give Europe's economy a huge boost.
Of course, that's all a bit of a woodcut, very optimistic and abbreviated description. But sometimes things are easier than expected. In any case, the near future could also be painted in the darkest colors. We could leave it up to the radical populists to continue to exploit the bad mood in order to capitalize on it in elections. However, nothing will get better.
We could therefore try something completely new for Austria. Namely to see the positive possibilities for once. Fortune alone will not help the future government anyway. It will have to seize the opportunities itself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
