Important knowledge
How to make the little ones big in animal welfare
Animal welfare is a matter of the heart, but it must also be firmly anchored in our minds. This is best done at primary school age. After all, the youngest children should already be learning about the importance of animal welfare at school. After all, animals can only really feel comfortable in their care if people are mindful and well informed.
A new educational booklet is now designed to help children develop a deeper understanding of how to keep pets. It shows how important it is to know the needs of animals, understand their body language and look after them responsibly.
The "Tierprofi - Heimtiere" booklet from the "Tierschutz macht Schule" association highlights important topics relating to animal welfare and provides young readers with practical tips and motivating solutions. A central topic is the illegal puppy trade, which the children learn about, as well as the important factors that should be considered before buying a dog. They also learn what torture breeding means and how to recognize and avoid it in dogs, cats and fish.
Animals on the net
The story "No likes for animal suffering" explains what is behind the seemingly funny animal videos that are often shared on social media. The booklet explains to children why these are often associated with animal suffering and how they can instead create animal-friendly videos of their own pets that promote animal welfare.
The language of animals
The booklet also provides detailed information on the various pets, including dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, gerbils, rats, budgerigars, dwarf hamsters and aquarium fish. The cartoon cat Klaro accompanies the children through the pages and explains what the animals' body language means and what special needs they have. For example, the children learn that social animals such as rabbits, gerbils and guinea pigs should always be kept with other animals of the same species. Even the "guinea pig language" is taught in order to understand how to communicate with these animals.
Animal welfare goes to school
- The association campaigns for better living conditions for animals
- There is a wide range of courses and further training for teaching staff
- Suitable teaching materials for all school levels can be ordered via the association's website
The teaching material, which was developed by experts from the fields of zoology, veterinary medicine and education, helps children to better recognize the body signals of dogs and feel more confident when dealing with them.
Showing animal professionals!
In a playful way, they become real "animal professionals". For each topic in the booklet, children can solve exciting puzzles and receive an "animal pro ID card" at the end, which is also available online as a template. There are also action cards that can be used to pantomime terms from the booklet.
The booklet is specially designed for grades 3 to 8 and is available free of charge from the association in class sizes. Lea Mirwald, Managing Director of "Tierschutz macht Schule", recommends that every child receives a copy of the booklet, as many pupils continue to engage intensively with the content after the lesson. The updated edition reveals even more valuable information and secrets from the world of pets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.