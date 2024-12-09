Exciting F1 year
An “alien” made his mark
Lando Norris secured the Constructors' World Championship title for McLaren with his triumph in Abu Dhabi. But 2024 was all about Max Verstappen.
With Lando Norris' triumph and McLaren's associated Constructors' title win, the memorable 2024 season came to an end at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
A year that brought outstanding performances on the track, but also caused a lot of controversy and heated discussions behind the scenes. The Austrian-British racing team led by four-time world champion Max Verstappen often took center stage ...
- After a dream start with seven victories in the first ten races, everything pointed to a renewed super dominance of the "top bull" Verstappen.
- But the tide was to turn around the Chinese Grand Prix. Head of Motorsport Dr. Helmut Marko: "We took a wrong turn somewhere in the development."
- But even in this difficult phase, Verstappen showed that he is the best driver in the "premier class". Even with a weakening RB20, the "flying Dutchman" always got the maximum and crowned his performance with one of the most spectacular drives in the history of Formula 1. In extremely adverse weather conditions, Verstappen triumphed in São Paulo from 17th on the grid. Dr. Marko: "That was the best race I've ever seen from Max!"
- In addition to the sporting difficulties, the so-called sex scandal surrounding RB team boss Christian Horner also made countless negative headlines. Horner was accused of "inappropriate behavior" by an employee. A power struggle broke out, and for a short time it even looked like Dr. Marko would have to leave the team. But here too, Verstappen held the team together, demonstratively backing his mentor and saying: "If Helmut has to go, then we will have a problem."
- However, it was not Verstappen who left the team, but super designer Adrian Newey and Head of Sport Jonathan Wheatley. "Of course, Newey's departure hurts a lot. We're talking about the best designer in Formula 1, who always knew how to respond to any difficulties that arose," said Dr. Marko.
- The expletive debate, triggered by an FIA penalty against Verstappen simply for calling his car a "sh", also caused head-shaking for days.
- The year ended with a storm of jubilation and celebration for the reinvigorated McLaren team. "This one-make trophy means everything to us," beamed Managing Director Zak Brown, who was also delighted with the first GP victories for Norris and Oscar Piastri.
- The longest driver-team relationship (twelve years) came to an end between Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, who won his home race at Silverstone once again. Team Principal Toto Wolff: "Lewis leaves behind a legacy that goes beyond our sport." In 2025, "King Lewis" will be chasing Max the alien with the Ferrari!
