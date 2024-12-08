How ÖBB drives its passengers crazy

It started with an Intercity train from Vienna to Schladming at 10:24 on Saturday morning and a Eurocity train after a change in Leoben. Both trains had a major shortcoming when it came to seat reservations on Friday: Couples could not select seats next to each other in the ÖBB app, as there was no map of the trains. This means that it is often not possible for a couple to sit next to each other on ÖBB trains. If two people reserve seats - which is advisable in view of full trains - they are often allocated two seats that are separated.