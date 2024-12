Gamskogelhütte honored with Carinthian coat of arms

Known far beyond the borders of our country

The Strafner/Aschbacher family continued to expand the hut at 1850 meters above sea level over the years and invested a total of five million euros. "Consistent work over generations as well as targeted and sustainable investments have resulted in a tourism business that is known far beyond the borders of our province," says Sebastian Schuschnig, Provincial Councillor for Tourism, who presented the operators with the Carinthian coat of arms together with Governor Peter Kaiser.