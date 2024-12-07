Kilde wakes up:
“Mikaela is in a lot of pain, not sleeping well”
The update that Aleksander Aamodt Kilde gave on the sidelines of the men's super-G in Beaver Creek was not particularly uplifting: His girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin is still in a lot of pain and is not sleeping well.
ORF reporter Rainer Pariasek asked Kilde in the finish area about the (decidedly unappetizing) photos that Shiffrin had posted on Saturday. On it you can see: a huge bruise around her hip, all kinds of colors that "decorate" Shiffrin's skin. Her crash in the giant slalom in Killington last week has literally left its mark.
Even though she herself is confident and "incredibly grateful for the support" of her fans, Kilde provides some sobering insights. Mikaela was in "a lot of pain" after the event. She sleeps badly at night, "can only lie on her back, it's exhausting". He hopes that she will be "better in a few weeks".
Return at the Semmering?
Will Shiffrin be able to take part in the Austrian races in Semmering on December 28 and 20? "I don't know," said Kilde cautiously. "Hopefully she can at least be back at the start in the new year."
"At least a few weeks"
During the week, the US American had stated that she would need "at least a few weeks" to be able to "withstand great forces" again. Shiffrin suffered multiple bruises and a deep wound to her stomach in a crash in the Killington giant slalom on Saturday on the way to her 100th World Cup victory.
"I literally have a stab wound and quite severe muscle trauma in the entire right area. I hope I can ski again soon," Shiffrin explained on social media.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
