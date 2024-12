“Are in the bloodiest phase of the Ukraine war”

"Krone": You heard Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speak about the Ukrainian Nazis at the OSCE meeting in Malta. Didn't that sound like the start of peace talks?

Alexander Schallenberg: I listened to the speech, then reacted immediately and rejected it very clearly: To claim that the dead from the Bucha massacre were planted in order to blame the Russians is outrageous and can't be surpassed in terms of cynicism. Obviously, no greater sense of reality has taken hold in Moscow.