To "Granny & Grandpa"
Louis delights with self-written message
It was a special evening - especially for Princess Kate, who hosted the Christmas service at Westminster Abbey for the first time since her battle with cancer. It was clear that she had the support of her family for this important moment. The one from baby Prince Louis was particularly sweet.
The six-year-old, who is usually up for any number of shenanigans, was on his best behavior on this important evening for his mom.
Important moment for Kate
After all, the Christmas service in Westminster Abbey, which is traditionally organized by the Princess of Wales, marked the end of a difficult year for the royal family and was considered one of the important events following the end of Kate's chemotherapy.
As in previous years, Prince William, Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and toddler Louis arrived at Westminster Abbey a little later than Princess Kate. There, however, the three mini royals had a lovely task to accomplish.
Louis thanked "Granny and Grandpa"
All three brought a touching note with them, which they were to hang on the "Tree of Kindness" in front of the Abbey together with their parents. The messages were a tribute to those from whom they have already received a lot of support in their lives.
Prince Louis' handwritten message, which can even be deciphered in some of the photos from the evening, was particularly sweet. "Thank you to Grandma and Grandad for playing games with me," can be read on the red note that Louis clutches tightly as he arrives outside the Abbey.
Louis reads other messages
After Geroge, Charlotte and Louis had attached their notes to the "Tree of Kindness", the three of them also admired the numerous other messages that had already been left there.
And the royal toddler seemed to have taken a particularly close look at some of the messages.
Louis showed his very best side
In the church, the six-year-old finally took his place between his mother Kate and sister Charlotte and showed his very best side there too. He concentrated on lighting the candle or singing a Christmas carol with the others.
Kate had invited 1600 guests to Westminster Abbey on Friday evening. In her invitation, the Princess of Wales wrote: "Love is the light that can shine brightly even in our darkest times."
He continued: "This Christmas service is a heartfelt celebration for each of you and a reminder that we must all shine for each other at Christmas and throughout the year. For in times of joy and sorrow, we are all each other's light."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
