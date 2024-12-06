Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Investigation ended

Shots fired outside nightclub: charge of attempted murder

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 18:31

Following the shooting outside the "Sender" nightclub in Lustenau in January, which left two people seriously injured, charges of attempted murder have now been brought, according to a report by ORF Radio Vorarlberg. The suspect is also alleged to have been involved in shooting at a house in Bregenz in April 2023.

0 Kommentare

After months of investigation, an indictment - not yet legally binding - has finally been issued for attempted murder. On 19 February, the police announced that the suspect had been arrested in Basel during a random check. The 27-year-old, who can be attributed to the drug scene, is also said to be part of the masked trio that fired several shots at the front door of an apartment building in Bregenz in August 2023. A European arrest warrant had been issued for the Turkish man, who was considered to be violent. 

Suspect allegedly shot two men
The arrested man is suspected of shooting two men in front of the "Sender" nightclub on the night of January 27/28 and then fleeing in a black SUV. The two victims of Chechen origin were seriously injured. The police, who set up their own investigation team, assumed that there was a "history" between the perpetrator and the victims. However, the investigation proved difficult, witnesses and the victims' entourage had only cooperated "cautiously", according to the police.

Suspect was covered up
While the police initially stated that there was no connection between the incidents in Lustenau and Bregenz, the public prosecutor's office is now apparently assuming the opposite. According to the prosecution, a total of eight men covered up for the suspect by making false statements. They will all have to answer to the Feldkirch Regional Court next week. 

If the charges against the alleged shooter become legally binding, he could face ten to 20 years or life imprisonment if found guilty.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf