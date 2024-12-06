Shots fired outside nightclub: charge of attempted murder

After months of investigation, an indictment - not yet legally binding - has finally been issued for attempted murder. On 19 February, the police announced that the suspect had been arrested in Basel during a random check. The 27-year-old, who can be attributed to the drug scene, is also said to be part of the masked trio that fired several shots at the front door of an apartment building in Bregenz in August 2023. A European arrest warrant had been issued for the Turkish man, who was considered to be violent.