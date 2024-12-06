Investigation ended
Shots fired outside nightclub: charge of attempted murder
Following the shooting outside the "Sender" nightclub in Lustenau in January, which left two people seriously injured, charges of attempted murder have now been brought, according to a report by ORF Radio Vorarlberg. The suspect is also alleged to have been involved in shooting at a house in Bregenz in April 2023.
After months of investigation, an indictment - not yet legally binding - has finally been issued for attempted murder. On 19 February, the police announced that the suspect had been arrested in Basel during a random check. The 27-year-old, who can be attributed to the drug scene, is also said to be part of the masked trio that fired several shots at the front door of an apartment building in Bregenz in August 2023. A European arrest warrant had been issued for the Turkish man, who was considered to be violent.
Suspect allegedly shot two men
The arrested man is suspected of shooting two men in front of the "Sender" nightclub on the night of January 27/28 and then fleeing in a black SUV. The two victims of Chechen origin were seriously injured. The police, who set up their own investigation team, assumed that there was a "history" between the perpetrator and the victims. However, the investigation proved difficult, witnesses and the victims' entourage had only cooperated "cautiously", according to the police.
Suspect was covered up
While the police initially stated that there was no connection between the incidents in Lustenau and Bregenz, the public prosecutor's office is now apparently assuming the opposite. According to the prosecution, a total of eight men covered up for the suspect by making false statements. They will all have to answer to the Feldkirch Regional Court next week.
If the charges against the alleged shooter become legally binding, he could face ten to 20 years or life imprisonment if found guilty.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
