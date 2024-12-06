Thanks to dad Tom
Suri Cruise allegedly already a millionaire at 18
Suri Cruise, or Suri Noelle as she calls herself, is allegedly already a millionaire! According to a report, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes has been able to access a trust fund set up for her by the superstar since her 18th birthday.
According to the Daily Mail, Suri is now a rich teenager who can do whatever she wants because she has the means to do so. Her father also continues to pay for her education - she is studying fashion at Carnegie Mellon University - as well as her healthcare expenses.
Trust fund "considerable"
"It's part of the divorce settlement that a trust fund provided by Tom Cruise will be shared with daughter Suri Cruise when she turns 18, and it's substantial," an anonymous source revealed to the newspaper.
"She was allowed to access it when she turned 18 in April. The rest of the money will be available to her once she turns 30. The trust fund has been carefully set up so she doesn't get all the money at once and become overwhelmed."
"High quality of life"
And even if there is not enough money to support Cruise's only biological child, the report states that she will never go hungry. Her mother Katie Holmes, who was married to Cruise from 2006 to 2012, has also set aside a lot for her only daughter and set up her own trust fund for her only child.
"Katie is very frugal and of course takes care of her daughter," said an insider. "She wants her to be well looked after and have a high quality of life."
