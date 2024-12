Setback in the World Championship fight! Leclerc receives penalty

McLaren holds all the aces

Ferrari are still fighting for the Constructors' World Championship title in Abu Dhabi. McLaren with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri go into the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit with a 21-point lead. A maximum of 44 points are still up for grabs. "We will fight until the last corner of the last lap," announced Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur. With the penalty for Leclerc, it will now be even more difficult ...