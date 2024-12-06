Craft & culinary delights
“Advent in the village”: All the clubs lend a hand here
The square in front of the fire station and the house of clubs is decorated for Christmas. The "Krone" was there one day before the first "Advent in the village" in St. Margarethen to help set up.
When many people come together in the village, something new is constantly being created. This is also the case with the House of Clubs in St. Margarethen in Lavanttal, where 14 clubs - around 500 people - work together under one roof. The first Advent in the village takes place in front of the club house and fire department, which attracts visitors to the festively decorated square with stage and bar from today, Friday (4 pm), until Sunday.
"We're a nice group that sticks together, we thought we'd get the whole village on its feet," says Armin Eberhard, chairman of the cultural community. The visit to the "Krone" is full of hard work. The men demonstrate their craftsmanship with the stage, bar and tents - and the hard-working ladies lovingly decorate the square for Christmas.
"Working together keeps you fit"
"The beauty of it all is our community! Coming together keeps you fit," says Hilde Engel from the pensioners' association. She will be treating the villagers to baked apples and baked potatoes in the Stuben. The clubs will be tempting visitors with cakes, cookies, punch, sausages etc. In the exhibition room in the building, 15 women from the village will be presenting their handicraft skills - from cookies to jewelry, candles, nativity scenes, ceramics, felted items and more.
Of course, the musicians in cooperation with the St. Margarethen music school will also be offering a sonorous program. Marlies Sabitzer from the Trachtenkapelle: "We work here from the village for the village, so to speak, including musically." And Gerhard Dohr from the theater group is just as eager to help: "It takes a lot of effort to make everything beautiful here, but we work together."
"Everyone knows what they have to do"
Several companies are also on board as sponsors, providing everything needed - from Christmas trees to wood, straw and so on: "A special thank you for that," says Armin Eberhard. Gerald Nießl from the Faschingsrunde adds: "There is a clear structure - everyone knows what they have to do. It's simply fun."
