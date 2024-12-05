Bundesliga reform: new rules from next season

UEFA money for second-division clubs

It was also decided that second-division clubs will also benefit from the European Cup payments this season - UEFA distributes around seven percent of its income from the club competitions to those clubs that do not qualify internationally. The payments to Austria are higher this time because two Bundesliga clubs, Sturm Graz and Red Bull Salzburg, are taking part in the league phase of the Champions League. In addition to the eight Oberhaus teams, which will only be playing at national level this year, the second division teams will therefore also be considered in solidarity.