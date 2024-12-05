Snow and black ice expected at the weekend

Rain or snow from Sunday

Saturday will bring thick clouds in almost all parts of the country. There will only be some sunshine in the south and south-east. In the morning it will still be raining sporadically with a snow line between 700 and 1800 meters. More rain is expected during the afternoon. Temperatures in the morning will be between minus six and plus four degrees, with daytime highs between two and eleven degrees. It will be warmest on Saturday in Vorarlberg.