Salzburgers found their own Krampus flat share

The Corona Krampus don't need runs

The friends got together in the middle of the first Covid lockdown. Krampus and Perchten runs were banned at the time - so they decided to revive the old custom of house visits. "Fittingly, we then called ourselves Corona Pass," says Fiedler. Around St. Nicholas' Day, the "Covid-Krampusse" go from house to house in St. Koloman. "People like it, we can even meet all the requests." During their visits, the Tennengauers collect donations for the "St. Koloman hilft" campaign. In the past four years, almost 3000 euros have been collected.