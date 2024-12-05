100 euros for treatment of tick bites in hospital

Healthcare route not asphalted throughout

Medical Association President Peter Niedermoser compares the route through the healthcare system to a road "that is currently not asphalted throughout and is repeatedly interrupted by gravel passages." An example of the bumps in the road in some places: As reported, there is currently no public dermatologist or GP in Wels who is still accepting new patients. In addition, there are currently almost 50 vacancies in Upper Austria, 39 of which are for general practitioners.