Assinger gave the audience the finger

Assinger puts the audience off

He answered questions that were actually addressed to someone else himself and devalued them. As first reported by "ZackZack" and can also be seen in the video below, he had not seen any justification for one woman's question, another was "disrespectful" for him as it had been introduced too long. "There is no right to a view," he replied to a man who had a meadow in front of his window instead of the medical center.