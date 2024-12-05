Star loses his nerve
Assinger gave the audience the finger
The well-known ORF presenter and former ski star Armin Assinger gave the audience the middle finger at an event in Breitenfurt (Lower Austria). He was hosting a promotional event for a controversial project by a real estate entrepreneur.
310 apartments and a primary care center are to be built in the Lower Austrian community, and a referendum will be held on Sunday, although public enthusiasm has so far been limited. Assinger now hosted the "information event" on Monday evening in a packed multi-purpose hall - but he also became increasingly unpopular with the audience as time went on ....
Assinger puts the audience off
He answered questions that were actually addressed to someone else himself and devalued them. As first reported by "ZackZack" and can also be seen in the video below, he had not seen any justification for one woman's question, another was "disrespectful" for him as it had been introduced too long. "There is no right to a view," he replied to a man who had a meadow in front of his window instead of the medical center.
Here you can see the event, the fateful scene is at 2:49:25:
TV star finally loses his nerve
At 9:14 p.m., the Carinthian millionaire show presenter finally lost his nerve. A woman in the audience had denied him a neutral position, an unfriendly man is said to have provoked Assinger, as the presenter himself said. The Carinthian then stretched his right arm forward and gave the finger.
"When Mr. Assinger arrived at the venue, he was insulted by a person in front of witnesses, which was accompanied by a corresponding gesture - the showing of the 'stinky finger'. Mr. Assinger merely described this incident at the podium and demonstrated the gesture directed at him," said Michael Rami, lawyer for Assinger's marketing agency.
When Mr. Assinger arrived at the venue, he was insulted by a person in front of witnesses, which was accompanied by a corresponding gesture - the showing of the 'stinky finger'.
Michael Rami, Anwalt
The citizens' initiative "Zukunft Breitenfurt - wir reden mit" (Breitenfurt's future - we have our say), on the other hand, spoke of "hostility on the part of the moderator towards the citizens and opponents of the project". He had behaved in a "less than objective and very partisan manner". The event was organized by the marketing company that Assinger had also booked for it.
As reported, many citizens are concerned about nature in Breitenfurt due to the project. Opponents gathered before the event on Monday evening. The local council will vote on the rezoning on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
