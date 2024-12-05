President under investigation for treason

The ruling People's Power Party (PPP), on the other hand, wants to keep President Yoon in office, although it has rejected his declaration of martial law. It has announced that it will vote against the impeachment proceedings brought by the opposition Democratic Party, which have little chance of success. Although the Democratic Party has a majority in parliament, it is dependent on the support of at least eight PPP MPs in order to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority for the impeachment proceedings.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said: "As party leader, I will work to ensure that this impeachment motion is not passed in order to prevent damage from unprepared chaos among the public and supporters."