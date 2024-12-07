Goodbye Christmas frustration
How to make Advent stress-free and harmonious
Advent, Advent, the diary is on fire! Before Christmas, you want to fit in lots of meetings with friends and colleagues, while at the same time preparing the festivities for Christmas Eve and the days after. But how can you make the Advent season stress-free and harmonious? We asked Elisabeth Asanger, a psychosocial counselor from Perg.
Cookies, a cup of tea, flickering candlelight and a book with Advent stories - that's how many people would like to spend their evenings over the next few weeks. But that's often all they want, because their diaries are full and they still have to meet up with friends between Christmas parties.
Not to mention the preparations for Christmas. How do you get through this time as well as possible? "External influences often cannot be changed, which is why personal breaks are all the more important," advises Elisabeth Asanger from Perg.
The qualified psychosocial counsellor, supervisor and parent educator advises minimizing perfectionism and "setting boundaries": "Even small steps can make a big difference," the Mühlviertel native is convinced.
"We often act out of habitual patterns that put more strain on us"
And that can also mean clearing out the calendar: "You should ask yourself whether planned meetings are a 'want' or a 'must' - in other words, whether it's a personal need or more of an obligation. We often act out of habitual patterns that burden us more than they enrich us. Here it can be helpful to question whether the get-together really has to happen now. Meetings are often more relaxed and less stressful after the holidays," emphasizes Asanger.
When you meet up, it's all about using the time consciously: "A short conversation with genuine interest, positive topics and really listening will be more relaxing than hours of talking about problems and stress." Active listening is the key: "This means listening attentively to the other person, putting everything else to one side and not interrupting the conversation. If the moment is unfavorable, it's better to say: 'I can't listen to you very well right now. Can we talk about this later in peace?"
Create a Christmas plan together
What is important when it comes to communication in families and couples in order to avoid Christmas frustration? "It makes sense to discuss who can do what and when in a relaxed hour at an early stage. A jointly created Christmas plan, ideally in writing, also strengthens the sense of togetherness."
