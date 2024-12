What employees think about Wiener Linien

A large part of the problems at Wiener Linien is due to the unchanged tense personnel situation. Without people to repair tracks and carriages or steer trains and buses through the public transport network, even the biggest company budget and the best planning are useless. Planning was also lacking for a long time when it came to personnel. Before 2019, there was no long-term and forward-looking personnel planning, was the harsh verdict of the City Court of Audit auditors in their latest report.