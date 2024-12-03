Dark memories
Syria: Civil war triggers new refugee movement
According to the UN, the latest escalation of the conflict in north-western Syria has driven almost 50,000 people to flee their homes. Europe now fears a new wave of refugees. Diplomatic meetings are intended to prevent worse.
By November 30, more than 48,500 people had been displaced in Syria, the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) said on Monday. The jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Syrian branch of the al-Qaeda terror network, and allied groups launched a surprising major offensive against government troops in northern Syria on Wednesday.
They succeeded in taking almost complete control of the city of Aleppo. Russia, which is allied with Assad, then launched air strikes on the city for the first time since 2016.
"Astana" meeting planned
The foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and Russia are expected to meet on 7 and 8 December to discuss the situation in Syria. This was announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Monday (local time), according to state media.
The meeting in the so-called "Astana constellation" is to take place on the sidelines of a forum in Doha. The three countries met for the first time in 2017 for a conference in the Kazakh capital Astana.
At the time, Russia initiated the negotiations together with Turkey, which backs the rebels - with moderate success. The government in Moscow and Iran are allied with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Astana took place under the auspices of the United Nations (UN).
West fears a new crisis
Following the recent outbreaks of violence in Syria, the West has now called for de-escalation. It also wants to prevent a new wave of refugees. According to insiders, the Syrian army received support from pro-Iranian militias from Iraq on Monday night, a consequence of the Syrian rebels' invasion of Aleppo.
Russia reaffirmed its intention to continue supporting Syria against the rebels. Like Western states, Turkey called for a political solution to the conflict.
Assad's government troops withdrew from Aleppo at the weekend after the Syrian conflict flared up again and a surprisingly rapid advance by Islamist rebels. According to the Syrian opposition, the rebels will not stop fighting for the time being. The government must engage in the UN process, they said.
