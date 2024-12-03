Welfare fraud explodes in Styria

Couple had a model marriage

Investigations by the Graz Criminal Investigation Department, which followed, confirmed the suspicion of fraud, especially as all the people interviewed confirmed that the couple had never actually been separated for more than 35 years and were in fact in a marriage of convenience. Those close to the couple were also unaware of the repeated marriages and divorces. The 73-year-old and her husband refused to testify and both are being charged with suspected serious commercial fraud.