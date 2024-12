Has Hirscher suffered a serious injury in training?

Two slalom starts, two no-shows: For Marcel Hirscher, the two gate runs in Levi (did not qualify for the second run) and Gurgl (out in the first run) did not go to plan. At first glance, Hirscher himself was relatively relaxed about his second slalom zero in a row, but the 35-year-old was very upset: "No chance!" was his verdict at the finish. "I'm out of place here. I'm just a passenger!" As in Levi, he made a mistake with his tuning. "I used to have a bible that I wrote myself. With all the facts and figures about the races. Now I have two pages in a notebook. We're on the brink of zero hour."