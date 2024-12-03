Complete emptiness

While the match had already been a thriller up to that point, it now became a "Thriller in Tirol". Ines Ivancok-Soltic made it 21:20 and finally turned the arena into a madhouse. But then nerves played tricks on the Austrians. With the score at 23:23, Ivancok-Soltic put a seven-meter penalty next to the goal (57') and Ana Pandza committed a forward foul at 23:24. They were also unlucky with two shots against the bar, Slovenia played more routinely and in the end Austria suffered a bitter 24:25 and their EURO journey came to an abrupt end. "It's hard to find words, there were a few too many mistakes," said Ivancok-Soltic with tears in his eyes. "We feel empty. It just hurts very, very much," said Josefine Hanfland.