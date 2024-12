Car skidded and crashed over steep embankment

On Monday, December 2, at around 6 p.m., a 38-year-old driver from the district of St. Veit was driving on the L94 in the direction of Kappel am Krappfeld. According to his statements, he skidded in his car due to the wintry road conditions, touched a road marker and crashed with his car on the left over a steep embankment for around 20 meters.