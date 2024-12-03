Mega projects in St. Pölten in the Signa bankruptcy maelstrom

WWE reasons:

Things are even more complicated on the grounds in Traisenau, where 520 apartments were to be built - and which have already been cleared. This is because the Signa subsidiary BAI, which is also insolvent, was supposed to have developed three building plots here. The other two are owned by Austrian Real Estate (ARE). "We are sticking to the development of our building plots, but are dependent on the overall development of the district, not least because of the infrastructure," says ARE. It is therefore not possible to provide any definitive information on the start of construction. However, there are no plans to take over the BAI building plots.