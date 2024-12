Injured visitors: Can the Krampus hit anyone?

The rods are as much a part of every Krampus as the sack and the staff are to St. Nicholas: however, due to various complaints and lawsuits in recent years, the judiciary has now also dealt with the bad guys and determined what they are actually allowed to do. As part of our "Check your rights" service series, the two Carinthian lawyers Isabelle Reinsberger and Patrick Kröpl explain new decisions and old traditions.