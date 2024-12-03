Counterfeit gold ducats sold to the public

They tricked the respective dealers into believing that they had made an inheritance and now wanted to sell the coins. The public prosecutor's office is talking about almost 90,000 euros. However, the actual loss is much lower, as many dealers did not buy the coins in the end. This included a jewelry dealer in Lustenau who called the police. A Vorarlberg businessman who had fallen for the men said during the trial that the duo had acted very professionally. "I've been in this business for 40 years now, I would never have thought that something like this would happen to me," said the private party, who demanded compensation of 10,500 euros.