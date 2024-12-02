Salzburg's new boss
“I am the right man in the right place”
A new era is dawning at soccer runners-up Red Bull Salzburg with the appointment of Rouven Schröder as Managing Director Sport. In his first public appearance, the 49-year-old German spoke about his goals, winter transfers and coach Pep Lijnders.
Salzburg's new sporting director Rouven Schröder on ...
... his goals:
I had very, very respectful talks with Stephan Reiter and I'm happy to be here. Anyone who has followed Salzburg over the years has seen sporting success and talent development. That's what I stand for, too, and I can identify with that one hundred percent. I am absolutely convinced that I am the right man in the right place. We need unity. It's about reversing the trend, but also about getting to know people. I will be in Taxham a lot to provide support and pass on my experience. It's not about any individual, but about the club. Hard work, less talking, more doing is a credo.
... the reasons why he's taking on the job and whether the move from Leipzig to Salzburg is a step down?
The introduction alone motivates me. I don't see the word relegation in that way, it motivates me. It's a challenge that we need. Let's turn this relegation into an ascent. I'm a totally positive person. It's important that we tackle it together. I'm not doing anything to myself, that's negative. We're currently in seventh place, so we have to work on it to experience better times. The new position (Managing Director Sport) has been created, which is an honor for me.
... a quick positive effect from his appointment:
I'm not going to go out on the pitch and lace up the soccer boots. I can't help anymore. I want to be present, provide support, be a sparring partner for the coach. We can talk a lot about development, about being serial champions. But we're currently seventh and a long way off. It doesn't make sense to think too far ahead now.
... Background to the change:
It wasn't that surprising then. I wasn't in Leipzig on Saturday and then had a conversation with Stephan Reiter in the evening before getting into the car. That would be very strange. We've known each other for a long time, we talk to each other. There is also a high level of appreciation. For me, it's not a step down, but a step up as managing director.
... the possibility of installing a sports director:
We're not ruling anything out. But now the full focus is on the team.
... the responsibility of the coach, whose team is undisciplined, disappointed in sporting terms, 14 points behind Sturm Graz in seventh place in the Bundesliga, as well as arguments in favor of Lijnders staying:
This is looking at it from the outside. It's important to get a personal impression. Pep Lijnders is a coach with his team. The team is the one that is there. We take all the time in the world to observe it. Our ambition is clear. There are reasons (why things are going so badly), we will find out. There are measures we can take. My credo is to work together.
... his statement that we have all the time in the world. Is that really the case given the crisis?
We have 24 hours a day. We will make decisions with full responsibility. Don't worry, we won't waste any time.
... Winter transfers:
As you saw at my last station, transfers were crucial to change things. We will use every minute to check things out. It's about additions, but also about departures. You can also trigger something with that. We will see whether we have anchors in the team. The transfer window is a very important factor in changing things.
... Rumors about Gernot Trauner and Max Wöber and whether experienced central defenders are currently needed the most:
Yesterday (Sunday, note) was my first official working day. It goes without saying that I've been thinking about the squad, the system of play, how the team is set up and the age structure ever since. We lost Konate, a very important player up front. I know both names, they are both good, experienced players. They have made their mark internationally. But bear with me, I can't answer whether they are.
... the last few games and where Salzburg's fire is particularly burning:
I've been rooting for them, that's clear anyway. It's a club that has charisma. It's normal to look around. I've noticed that the club isn't what it claims to be. You look at players and systems. Against Feyenoord, I sat in front of the television with enthusiasm. You could see what this team is made of. It's about consistency. That's the coach's job.
... ... his mostly very short engagements and his contract until 2028:
I knew the question would come up. I was in Leipzig with full conviction. Now I've signed a long-term contract with full conviction. I am one hundred percent convinced that I will be here for the long term. But we need success. We always talk about developments. They only come about when you are successful. We have to work for it every day. A manager, like the players and the coach, has to understand that you have to work hard. I think the club is a good fit for me. I said to Stephan that I was very happy about the trust and the long-term nature. It depends on my work whether it will be long-term.
... an intervention on his part in the team structure or whether it's a matter for the coach:
I can't say from the outside. I've only been here since yesterday. You stand for certain things. You want maximum focus. You have to assess the competencies and responsibilities. My first point of contact remains the coach. Tomorrow (Tuesday) there will be a speech to the team.
... his attitude: buddy or tough guy?
One does not exclude the other. This is soccer. I spent half of my professional career in the Ruhr area. If you don't play well, you get served up on the street. I'd rather deal with people directly than behind the scenes. A buddy who can be a tough guy? That fits well. It has to be authentic and come from within. But it won't just be a slap on the wrist either. These are people with feelings and pressure situations - you have to be empathetic, especially with young players.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.