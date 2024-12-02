“I am the right man in the right place”

... ... his mostly very short engagements and his contract until 2028:

I knew the question would come up. I was in Leipzig with full conviction. Now I've signed a long-term contract with full conviction. I am one hundred percent convinced that I will be here for the long term. But we need success. We always talk about developments. They only come about when you are successful. We have to work for it every day. A manager, like the players and the coach, has to understand that you have to work hard. I think the club is a good fit for me. I said to Stephan that I was very happy about the trust and the long-term nature. It depends on my work whether it will be long-term.