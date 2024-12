Fritz’s girlfriend Riddle: “Fighting for my life”

Bouquet of flowers and shirt from Miami

According to her Instagram stories, the US-American is now back at home, but was still on a drip a few days ago. Even if Fritz can't personally look after his poor lady of the heart, he at least let her know that he was thinking of her. In addition to a large bouquet of flowers, the tennis star sent his girlfriend a T-shirt with the inscription "My stomach hurts, but I'm really brave". Riddle can only hope that the first aid package from Miami has an effect ...