Innsbruck’s mayor settles accounts with VdB & ÖVP

Will Anzengruber run in the 2027 state elections?

Anzengruber did not want to explicitly rule out running in the next Tyrolean state elections in 2027 - as he had already hinted at once in the media - but he had "no ambitions at the moment". His "home" is local politics, because he is a "local politician with heart and soul". "I don't yet know what will happen in the next few years," added the city boss. In any case, there is "a lot to do" in the city.